Prince Harry’s godmother dies at 71

Prince Harry’s godmother, Lady Celia Vestey, has died at the age of 71.

Lady Vestey was the wife of courtier Sam Vestey, the 3rd Baron, former Master of the Horse to the Queen.

She was a close friend of the Queen, 94, and Prince Charles, 72, and was part of their ‘racing circle’, Daily Mail writes.

A death notice announcing the sad news which was printed in the Daily Telegraph read; ‘Celia Elizabeth SRN BA. Died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 28th November, aged 71 years.

“Adored wife of Sam. Much loved mother of William, Arthur and Mary and loving Granny of Ella, Frankie, Sam and Cosima.

“Private family funeral. Memorial service later.

“Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received in Celia’s memory to Ebony Horse Club.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

