Prince Harry Tears Up as He Speaks About Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy

Prince Harry touched so any heart at this year’s WellChild Awards.

While delivering a speech at the annual awards ceremony on Tuesday, the husband to Meghan Markle opened up about how this time last year, he and his wife were secretly expecting their first child together. And he broke down in tears as he told this story.

“Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child — no one else did at the time, but we did — and I remember…” he said before his voice trailed off as tears welled up in his eyes.

After he gathered himself, he continued: “I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day. And more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.”

“And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own,” Harry added.

Check out the heart-melting video below:

The Duke of Sussex delivers his speech at the #WellChildAwards, in association with @GSK. To see the full speech, head over to our Facebook page. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/snzrpcnlYh — WellChild (@WellChild) October 15, 2019