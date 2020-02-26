Prince Harry Asked to be Introduced as ‘Just Harry’ at Royal Event

Prince Harry is really done with all that royal stuff, and he wants to be called just ‘Harry’ henceforth.

Per People, the husband of Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. this week for his final round of royal engagements before he and wife officially step down as working royals. And during his appearance at the Travalyst working summit in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday, he asked to by introduced by his name only before he gave a few remarks at the event.

“He wants to say a few words to kick start the day and he’s made it clear that we are all just to call him ‘Harry,’” event host Ayesha Hazarika said. “So, ladies and gentlemen please give a big Scottish welcome to Harry.”

Harry’s introduction was met by a round of applause, as he warmly greeted Hazarika before taking on the stage.

“We believe travel is a good thing. It is the heart of human experience, of cultural connections, and of new friendships,” Harry said at the event, held in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“It is a global powerhouse that employs hundreds of millions of people, keeping culture alive, protecting some of the world’s most precious spaces, and that introduces us to people, places and wildlife that we’ve only ever seen on a screen,” he continued. “It is these experiences that we remember and cherish.”

