Prince Harry Asked Disney CEO Bob Iger About Getting Meghan A Voiceover Job 6 Months Ago

A video of Prince Harry asking Disney CEO Bob Iger about Getting Meghan Markle a voiceover job has surfaced.

It appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been looking towards the future months before announcing their plans to step back from the royal family.

While attending the London premiere of The Lion King in July 2019, Harry, 35 had a brief conversation with Disney CEO Bob Iger that seemed to involve the possibility of lining up some future work for the former Suits actress, 38.

“You know she does voiceovers,” Harry can be heard saying in a video of the encounter, as Iger replies, “Oh, really?”

“Did you know that?” Harry says. “You seem surprised.”

Gesturing towards Meghan, who was speaking with Beyoncé and JAY-Z several feet away, Harry can be heard saying, “She’s really interested.”

“Sure,” Iger replies, according to the video. “We’d love to try.”