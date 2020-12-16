Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Multi-year Podcast Deal with Spotify

The Sussexes are set to become podcasters as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have struck a partnership deal with Spotify.

The couple inked an exclusive multiyear partnership with the streaming service through their newly formed production company, Archewell Audio.

Prince Harry and Meghan will kick off their deal with Spotify later this month with a holiday special they’re set to host which will feature inspirational stories.

The Sussexes plan to host and produce podcasts that uplift and entertain audiences and Spotify-owned studio Gimlet will produce the show in partnership with Archewell Audio.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

At Spotify, Meghan and Harry are likely to feature diverse and underrepresented voices. Their first full podcast series is expected to be released next year as part of Spotify’s free, ad-supported product, which reaches 320 million people around the world.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle announces their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family back in January and relocated to the US, settling Montecito.

After keeping a low profile for much of 2020, Harry and Meghan have started to participate in more public events.

Together, they appeared as guests on the Teenager Therapy Podcast in October, and in November, Meghan wrote a deeply personal essay for The New York Times in which she shared details of a recent miscarriage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

