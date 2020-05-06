Happy birthday to Archie!

The son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has just turned one year old. To celebrate him, Prince Harry filmed Meghan Markle reading for Archie one of the boy’s favourite book Duck! Rabbit!, in support of @SaveWithStories campaign in the U.S. — and @SaveChildrenUK in the U.K., which helps kids who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video was shot in Los Angeles.

Check them out below:

