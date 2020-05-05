Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Biography Will Be Released This August

Finally, the much-anticipated biography from Harper Colins titled Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family will be out this August.

According to THR, in this book, longtime royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durandaim aim to detail the true story of the couple, revealing unknown details of the couple’s life together and “dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond.”

The publisher further added in a press release: “With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.”

Also, Scobie and Durand explained the reason they chose to write this book: “The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed. Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated.”

They added, “It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Finding Freedom is slated for an Aug. 11 release.

