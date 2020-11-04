Prince Eke Slams Muma Gee Over Comments on Failed Marriages, Releases Receipts

Prince Eke has taken to Instagram to slam his ex-wife, Muma Gee following her comments over their failed marriage.

The actor who claims to pay all of the bills for his estranged wife as well as having sponsored her music career during their union and afterwards, disclosed that he just gave her a loan to help her newest project a?while she turned around to grant interviews and take swipes at him in public.

Prince Eke noted that her recent interview was a publicity stunt for her new single and he even went ahead to share a series of text messages between them where she asked they get back together and noted that she only said those hurtful things to hurt him as she’s still hurt.

See his posts below.

