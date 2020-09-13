Prince and Kiddwaya Have Been Evicted from the Big Brother House

The end of the road has come for former Big Brother Naija housemates, Prince and Kiddwaya as both of them became the eleventh and twelfth housemates to be evicted off the show this season.

Votes from the viewing audience saw this week’s eviction as a close race with all the nominated housemates scoring votes in the 20th percentile.

Prince garnered 20.53% while Kiddwaya had a total of 24.92% of this week’s votes.

Dorathy and Ozo were saved with each of them scoring 26.58 and 27.97 respectively.

With about two weeks to the end of the show, things are about to get even more interesting.

We have our fingers crossed to see how Laycon, Trickytee, Vee, Neo, Dorathy, Ozo and Nengi will navigate this new week.

