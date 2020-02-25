Pretty Mike Says ‘Beautiful Women’ Should be in Polyamorous Relationships

Pretty Mike is a staunch believer in polyamory.

The businessman hopped on his Instagram recently to speak about why he believes beautiful women, especially those who reside in Lagos, should be in polyamorous relationships.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but… A Beautiful lady isn’t meant for only one man, so to keep one to yourself in this Lagos, you must be Capable of doing what eleven men can do,” he wrote, and then issued out a warning: “Let’s be guided.”

As expected, this has stirred heated conversations on social media.

Check out the post that got everyone talking:

