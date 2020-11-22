Pretty Mike Leaves Folks Confused After Storming Williams Uchemba’s Wedding with Heavily Pregnant Women

Pretty Mike is back with his usual unconventional antics as he managed to make himself the centre of attention for a few minutes at Williams Uchemba’s wedding on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

The Lagos socialite who was a guest at #WilliamsGotTheOscar left people confused after he walked into the wedding venue with six heavily pregnant women in their third trimester.

The aim of the unusual antic is yet to be understood as folks took to his comment section to air their confusion about the situation.

See some reactions below.

, ,

