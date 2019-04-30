Pretty Mike Accuses Clarence Peters & More of Taking Advantage of Video Vixens

Pretty Mike has accused top music video directors of being sexual predators.

According to the Lagos socialite, the likes of Clarence Peters, Unlimited LA, Paul Gambit, and more of taking advantage of young video vixens, that these vulnerable young women are often not well-paid for their performances.

“Video vixens most times aren’t paid that well, most of their pay depends on the directors, artist n budget of the video,” he wrote, adding, “Top directors such as @Clarenceshotit @unlimitedla@Paul_Gambit over the years have been known to take advantage of these girls and they are also the top womanizers having the record of sleeping with the most vixens.”

He continued, “Rumor has it that Top Director Clarences Peters recently had a threesome with 2 popular video vixen besties, all in the name of more exposure, more lead roles, etc. @opeyemeee who is one of the Industry top Middle man has slept with almost every girl he has promoted or recommended for a job and uses this to promise them more jobs.”

And he said a lot more.

See the post below:

The accused had yet to respond as at press time.