Presidents Celebrate Dele Momodu on His 60th Birthday: Photos & Videos

Happy birthday to Dele Momodu!
The Ovation magazine boss celebrated the milestone with his family on Saturday, although he could not throw a bash because of the ongoing pandemic, the journalist got love from folks who held him in high prestige: President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President John Dramani Mahama, and many more others who respect him.
He shared the clips from the messages he received from them all.
Check them out below:
My sincere gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the kind gesture of this congratulatory message… Highest regards to The President and Commander-in-Chief… STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE PRESIDENT BUHARI REJOICES WITH DELE MOMODU AT 60 President Muhammadu Buhari greets journalist/publisher, Ayobamidele Abayomi Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu, popularly known as Dele Momodu, on the occasion of his 60th birthday May 16, 2020. The President congratulates Momodu on hitting the milestone in good health and sound mind, wishing him greater contributions to the further emancipation of Nigeria in the years and decades to come. President Buhari rejoices with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the Publisher of Ovation International, saying he has left his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country. He wishes Momodu greater profundity of thoughts as he engages with readers of his weekly column, PENdulum. Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity