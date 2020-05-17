Presidents Celebrate Dele Momodu on His 60th Birthday: Photos & Videos

Happy birthday to Dele Momodu!

The Ovation magazine boss celebrated the milestone with his family on Saturday, although he could not throw a bash because of the ongoing pandemic, the journalist got love from folks who held him in high prestige: President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President John Dramani Mahama, and many more others who respect him.

He shared the clips from the messages he received from them all.

Check them out below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

