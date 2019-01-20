#PresidentialDebate: Reactions Trail Buhari, Atiku’s Absence

Nigerians have been reacting to the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari at last night’s presidential debate organised for the leading five candidates.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, also boycotted the debate after he’d flown in from the US, citing Buhari’s absence.

The debate ended up being between Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Peoples Party (YPP),  Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

While the president’s absence did not come as a surprise to many, the comments have been pouring in on social media…

 

