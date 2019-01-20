PresidentialDebate: Reactions Trail Buhari, Atiku’s Absence

Nigerians have been reacting to the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari at last night’s presidential debate organised for the leading five candidates.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, also boycotted the debate after he’d flown in from the US, citing Buhari’s absence.

The debate ended up being between Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

While the president’s absence did not come as a surprise to many, the comments have been pouring in on social media…

People are more angry at @atiku who flew in from the US, landed at almost 0300pm, changed & was at the venue of #2019Debate at 0615pm than they are @MBuhari who is Abuja but refuses to take a 5min drive from Aso Rock to the venue? Lmao — Igala_king (@I_Am_Ilemona) January 19, 2019

We are watching a Presidential debate that was boycotted by the sitting president, and during a break, we are served with a campaign ad for his re-election. Am I the only one feeling insulted by this?#Presidentialdebate2019 #2019Debate pic.twitter.com/PZFiz4VUSX — Benny (@BenUgbana) January 19, 2019

Dear younger candidates, u have no business debating each other. If truly you want power to change hands, you're supposed to pull your resources together in this presidential election, just as you're holding hands here. Stop splitting your votes. But what do I know? #2019Debate pic.twitter.com/TkEULUis0y — Adeola Fayehun (@AdeolaFayehun) January 19, 2019

Atiku came for #2019debate. He was at the venue. But Personally, I would have preferred if @atiku had mounted the podium, gave a very brief speech and announced to the nation that he would not continue with the Debate due to Buhari's absence…then walks off stage. — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) January 19, 2019

Why do you want to lead 200 million people when you don't have the mental reach or intellectual capacity to answer questions on the economy, security, healthcare and education? #2019Debate — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) January 19, 2019

From a point of political strategy it makes sense for @atiku not to have debated at the #2019Debate. His performance would have been analysed & criticised for days by APC supporters. Why give that opportunity to opponents without gaining the same advantage? — Igala_king (@I_Am_Ilemona) January 19, 2019

Without @atiku on that stage, these 3 candidates look like Division 2 club sides. 😭😭😭😭 #2019Debate — Bishop Faisal (@JajaPhD) January 19, 2019

Baba👴🏽 Buhari did not👎🏼 Make it to the #2019debate 🎤Because he can undergo Ear surgery👨🏻‍⚕️ twice✌🏽 in 4years. The Grammar🗣 to Much to hear👂🏼Even Atiku👨🏽‍💻 go wear earpiece at a point! — Khalifa🍏 (@khalifa_Apple) January 19, 2019

If you deeply observe, everything cum event is your teacher. Imagine how NEDG/BON Debate shot themselves in the leg with the exclusion of @YeleSowore. Now look at what they have on the set…The gap tooth of a General. 🚶🏿‍♀️#2019Debate — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) January 19, 2019

Do you expect Atiku to be debating with APC proxy candidates? Since Buhari has said he missed #2019debate due to hectic schedule, we want Aso Rock to fix date, time and Venue… We want a robust debate, not motivational speaking session. — Prince Adelaja Adeoye (@AdelajaAdeoye) January 19, 2019