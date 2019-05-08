Presidential Election Tribunal Begins Sitting Today

The presidential election petition tribunal will hold its inaugural sitting on Wednesday.

A notice of the sitting showed the tribunal will consider four petitions challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory.

Top among the petitions is that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar, its candidate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Buhari winner of the February presidential election.

According to the electoral umpire, Buhari polled a total of 15,191,847 votes to edge his closest challenger Atiku,who got 11,262,978 votes.

But the PDP candidate faulted INEC’s claim, saying results obtained from INEC’s server show Atiku got at least 1.6million votes more than Buhari. Both the president and INEC have dismissed the claim.

Apart from Atiku’s petition, the other three were from Aminchi Habu, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM); Ambrose Owuru of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and Geff Chizee Ojinka of Coalition for Change (C4C).

The tribunal will, during the inaugural sitting, set out modalities for operations including dates for hearing.