Presidential Committee discovers cause of Kano deaths

Leader of the Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19, Dr Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, on Sunday said the coronavirus pandemic is responsible and the cause of the mysterious deaths that have rocked Kano State over the past weeks.

Gwarzo said from the test they carried out, it has been duly established that COVID-19 is the cause of the deaths.

He disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in the state on Sunday after the ceremony of donation of mobile testing laboratory facilities by Alhaji Aliko Dangote to the Kano State Government.

“Let me inform us that, most of the deaths recorded of recent and test carried out showed that coronavirus is the cause. So before the final reports which would be ready in the next one week or few days, it is necessary for people of Kano to wake up from their slumber that this is a serious issue,” he said.

“It is not a new thing, countries like America, China, Italy, Spain, England, France and others experienced similar mysterious deaths.”

Dr. Nasiru Sani Gwarzo on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari, led the technical team of the Presidential Task Force to unravel the cause of mysterious deaths in Kano and also to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

To facilitate the process, the president announced a two-week lockdown in the ancient city reeling from the spate of fatalities.

