President Trump Drags the US Supreme Court Over Election Drama, Calls it “Incompetent”

President Trump has declared that the Supreme Court of the United States is “totally incompetent.”

The sitting President hopped on his Twitter today to drag the court for refusing to succumb to his whims; he had been challenging the election that declared Joe Biden the President-Elect, and had been beaten over and over again in the courts, including the Supreme Court.

Which is why he is throwing tantrums on Twitter, including comparing the US elections to third world situations.

He said:

“The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it – No “standing”, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country! A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election. Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President!”

See his tweets:

The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it – No “standing”, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

