President Trump Calls Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’ Before Start of UK State Visit

Donald Trump has some nasty things to say about the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

The president is scheduled to make his first state visit to the UK next week, where he will visit with various members of the royal family. He is also expected to meet with Prince Harry, whose wife, Meghan Markle, just gave birth to their son Archie.

Before now, the Duchess of Sussex had talked about her distaste for the president when he running for the coveted office in 2016. During an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Markle called Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic,” and said that should he be elected, she would consider staying in Canada, where her show Suits was filmed.

“Trump is divisive. Think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points,” she said. “That is a huge number, and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it.”

Now, she is currently on maternity leave and thus was not scheduled to meet with Trump regardless of her political stances. However, during an interview with The Sun, he was asked whether he was disappointed about not being able to meet Markle, “because she wasn’t so nice” during her Wilmore interview. In his response, the president mirrored the misogyny that drew criticism from Meghan years ago.

“I didn’t know that. No, I didn’t know that. No, I hope she is OK. I didn’t know that, no,” he said. “So what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

This is not the first time this president will be calling a powerful woman “nasty.”

He infamously called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” during a presidential debate, drawing widespread criticism. Clinton supporters repositioned the term shortly thereafter, claiming ownership over the half-witted remark.