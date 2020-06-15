President Buhari Mourns the Passing of Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo Alongside Other Celebrities

Since the rude shock of the passing of Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo in the early hours of Sunday, June 14, tributes have been pouring in from everywhere.

A testament to how much of a sweet soul she was, has filled the social media pages of many who knew her during her lifetime.

The President, Muhammad Buhari, released a statement through his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, to commiserate with Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and everyone affected by the irreparable loss.

“Please accept my condolence. May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss, and strengthen you at this trying time,” President Buhari said in the statement.

Notable personalities like Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Obi Ezekwensili, Shade Okoya, Toke Makinwa, Toyin Lawani and many more have taken to their social media to grieve and mourn the passing of the CEO of Elizabeth R.

May her soul continue to rest in peace and God comfort all the loved ones she left behind.

