President Buhari Mourns the Passing of Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo Alongside Other Celebrities

Since the rude shock of the passing of Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo in the early hours of Sunday, June 14, tributes have been pouring in from everywhere.
A testament to how much of a sweet soul she was, has filled the social media pages of many who knew her during her lifetime.
The President, Muhammad Buhari, released a statement through his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, to commiserate with Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and everyone affected by the irreparable loss.
“Please accept my condolence. May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss, and strengthen you at this trying time,” President Buhari said in the statement.
Notable personalities like Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Obi Ezekwensili, Shade Okoya, Toke Makinwa, Toyin Lawani and many more have taken to their social media to grieve and mourn the passing of the CEO of Elizabeth R.
I lost a friend but heaven gained an Angel. What a life! I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to you forever and even though I know death is a part of life, it is still such an unfortunate event. You were taken too soon and will truly be missed by us all. I am truly sorry for your great loss and would like to offer @pastorituahighodalo and the entire Olaleye Ajayi family my deepest and most sincere condolences. May the soul of Ibidun Ituah-ighodalo Rest In Peace. My condolences also to @tybello, you have been a loyal and dependable sister to her. May our prayers ease us all through this difficult time. #Shade Okoya #GoneTooSoon 💔
All day I’ve been so numb, words fail me, I cannot begin to find the words to truly express how I feel. You mean that this is not a post to wish you happy birthday sis, you mean I will never hear your voice again? You made me a promise, I’ll always laugh and you’ll always make the same promise every time. You always called in to check, you anticipated even more than I did and now I can’t find the words sis, so you won’t do what you said? You left too soon. what memory do I share? Is it from secondary school? “Senior Ibidun”, I always teased you about loving Ope more, you were her school mother and the first time I met you in Idia house, I remember just like yesterday, your beauty, your humility, your kindness, through the years you have been a part of my life. You always assumed the “big sis” role, always asking what you can do for me, for us, where you can come in. When there’s an unpleasant story out there about me, even if I said I was fine you still checked in, you kept praying for me. My big sis the prayer warrior, you will be missed, thank you for all your prayers, you won’t get to read this but I hope I made you feel appreciated. You lived, you loved, you served, you left so much behind but I know the God who called you is faithful. I pray for Pastor Ituah and the kids, I pray for mummy, your time on this side is done now, rest on sis, rest in the arms of the comforter, the healer, the one who holds life in his hands. This hurts so much, I love you and I’m glad I never dropped the phone without saying those words to you. Good night big sis. ❤️
May her soul continue to rest in peace and God comfort all the loved ones she left behind.