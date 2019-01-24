Presidency Sends Minimum Wage Bill to National Assembly

The presidency says it has transmitted the National Minimum Wage Bill to both chambers of the National Assembly.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, saying that the bill was transmitted to the parliament on Wednesday.

The development comes barely 24 hours after the National Council of State approved the sum of N27,000, which the Federal Government, however, said it would increase to N30,000 for its workers.

Dr Chris Ngige, had said on Tuesday that states were at liberty to augment the new agreement as they deemed fit.

There are, however, exemptions for private and public organisations employing less than 25 workers to pay the minimum of N18,000.

Meanwhile, organised labour has kicked against the approved 27,000 minimum wage, vowing to resist the decision.

According to labour, they would shut down the government if that is what is needed to accede to their demand of N30,000 for the least paid worker.