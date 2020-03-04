Presidency screens Aso Rock visitors, workers over Coronavirus fears

The Presidency has joined in taking preventive measures against the Coronavirus disease by screening all visitors to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Following a new directive, all Aso Rock workers are also screened as they enter the main reception for public access into the offices.

Health personnel stationed at the reception check the temperature of visitors and workers upon arrival.

The visitors and workers are also given hand sanitisers to disinfect their hands before proceeding into the building.

Nigeria has so far recorded only one case of the disease, known as COVID-19 in Lagos State.

But the country has been on alert, taking all necessary measures to avert a possible spread of the infection.

