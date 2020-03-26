Presidency reacts to rumours that Buhari is about to be smuggled to London

The presidency has refuted the reports making the round that President Muhammadu Buhari is about to be smuggled out of the country to a hospital in London.

This comes in the wake of a viral audio clip purporting that Buhari is critically ill and is on the verge of being smuggled out of the country via an Air Force jet.

The president had tested negative for the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, but his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive for the virus and is being quarantined.

In response to the virus chaos, the Aso Rock State House is being fumigated with a near total shutdown of activities.

Sources say visitors have been barred from the seat of power and the president has not been seen, leading to speculations over his health status.

While most countries have had their presidents address the people on an almost daily basis, critics of this administration say the silence from Aso Rock is loud and may suggest a more grievous situation.

It however remains fuzzy how the president intends to go to London as is claimed given that lockdown in place in the UK and other European countries.

Reacting to the rumours, however, Bashir Ahmad, special assistant to the president on new media, described the audio clip as ‘fake news’ intended to heat up the polity.

He called on Nigerians to disregard the report as there’s no truth in it.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“FAKE NEWS ALERT: The voice note that President @MBuhari and Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari have been secretly flown out of the country is totally UNTRUE. It was intentionally recorded to cause chaos and fear. This fake news was originated and being circulated by one @jacksonpbn”

But Nigerians have since camped on his timeline, asking why the president hasn’t addressed the nation to assure the citizenry.

Many blame the presidency for such rumours, saying the rumours were fuelled by Buhari’s continued absence in this crisis period.