Presidency hails Zinox technologies, calls it Nigeria’s pride

The Presidency has hailed the landmark strides of Zinox Technologies Ltd., a foremost indigenous technology giant, describing the company as Nigeria’s technology behemoth.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, heaped the praises as the Presidency hosted the Managing Director, Zinox, Mrs. Kelechi Eze-Okonta, at the State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

Adesina seized the opportunity to address the current administration’s drive to promote and enthrone local content, and showered encomiums on Zinox, which he hailed as the pride of Nigeria.

“A delight to host the Managing Director of our own home grown technology behemoth, Zinox Technologies Ltd, at State House, Abuja, October 7, 2020,” Adesina enthused.

Specifically, the Presidential aide referenced the Executive Order No. 5 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 2, 2018 which mandated all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to give preference to Nigerian companies and firms in the award of contracts, in line with the Public Procurement Act, 2007; as well as engage indigenous professionals in the planning, design and execution of national security projects and maximise in-country capacity in all contracts and transactions with science, engineering and technology components.

He noted that this, among other policies and initiatives by the Buhari administration, were designed to empower indigenous capacities in the technology sector as well as promote ease of doing business in Nigeria.

In addition, Adesina, who was presented with a Zinox GTX laptop, expressed his delight with the device, even as he praised the management of Zinox.

“Kelechi Eze-Okonta is a repository of the history and capacities of Zinox. She is in her elements when she talks technology, and what her company brings to the table, and still has up its sleeves.

“And when you receive such ‘techy’ guests, they usually don’t come empty handed. They brought a sleek Zinox laptop computer,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

