Presidency explains why Osinbajo’s aides were fired

The presidency on Friday has said it sacked some aides of the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, in an attempt to “streamline decision-making, cut down multiple authorities and reduce the cost of administration.”

“The overriding objective is to save taxpayer money and deliver the needed service to the public,” presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement.

“As far as the President is concerned, there is no scope for an excuse for administration after getting a huge mandate to run the country for four more years,” he added.

Shehu said the Office of the Vice President shed of a number of such appointees in compliance with the directive of the president.

He said president has always had a fewer staff than the vice president, and there were always plans to reduce the number of staff at the Villa.

“The streamlining was not personal or targeted to undermine the Vice President’s office, as the so-called insider sources quoted by the media appear to make it seem,” Shehu said.

The government’s clarification comes amid reports that the relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo had soured.

But Shehu said the “relationship between the two leaders remains excellent and trusting” adding that the rift rumours are originating from the “minds and mouths of mischief makers.”