Presidency Denies Plot to Arrest CJN Onnoghen

The presidency has denied plotting to arrest Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), as is being alleged by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

Reacting to the claim by CUPP, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said the presidency will not interfere with Onnoghen’s ongoing trial and has no involvement in an alleged plot to frame Supreme Court justices.

“The story is absolutely false as the Presidency is not in any way involved in plotting against or framing anybody,” says a statement released to the effect.

“We note that the findings of the Code of Conduct Bureau against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, and the allegations arising from them, are being handled by the courts in the normal way, as is expected in a democratic society like ours. The Presidency has not, and will certainly not, interfere in the process.

“We, however, want to draw the attention of the general public to this or similar false stories, which are ill motivated to further the political interests of their sponsors.

“While the Buhari administration is very firmly committed to the fight against corruption, we want to assure the general public that Government will always pursue its mission with the highest standards of fairness, and in strict conformity with the relevant laws.”