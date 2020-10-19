Presidency denies involvement in arrest of #EndSARS protesters in Egypt

Some Nigerians protesting against police brutality in their home country were dispersed at the Nigerian Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, and later arrested on Sunday.

Shortly after the incident, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, denied the Nigerian government involvement in the clampdown.

She also explained that the Nigerians were not arrested at the Nigerian Embassy but at another location.

In a video that surfaced online, the Nigerians were arrested by police in the state while they were chanting solidarity songs.

While the policemen attempted to arrest them, the protesters continuously chanted #EndSARS.

One of the protesters in the video explained to the policemen that the protest was not against police in Egpyt.

Another was heard clarifying that by protesting at the Nigerian Embassy, they are believed to be in their country – Nigeria.

A Twitter user, @DrOlufunmilayo, alleged that “Nigerians were having a peaceful protest in Cairo Egypt today (Sunday) and the Nigerian Embassy called Egyptian police to arrest them. 20 people now arrested. How can Nigerians be arrested for peaceful gathering in a Nigerian embassy?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

