Presidency counters Adeboye, says end of COVID-19 not in sight

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Mr. Boss Mustapha, has warned that based on the rising number of coronavirus cases, the end of the situation was not in sight.

This comes a day after General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said the pandemic was coming to an end.

Speaking at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja on Monday, Mustapha stressed on the need to focus on the strategy of increased testing, isolation and management of confirmed cases as a means of tackling the virus here.

“Given the increase in the number of confirmed cases in the last week, the PTF remains conscious of the fact that we are far from the end of this outbreak in Nigeria. We, therefore, must focus even more vigorously on our strategy of increasing testing, isolating confirmed cases, following up with contacts of cases and managing confirmed cases to recovery.

“The significant increase in the number of cases and distribution across states underscore the importance of remaining focused as citizens and as a nation because of the enormity of the challenges ahead.

“This is the time for all hands to be on deck so that the PTF can improve on its delivery. We must all come together because we face a common enemy and potential risk. We must flatten the curve at all cost and restore our country to full activity,” he said.