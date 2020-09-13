Presidency, ACF hit Obasanjo over ‘Failed State’ claim

A top official at the Presidency has lashed out at ex-president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, over his recent comments on the state of affairs under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a “yesterday man”.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said: “Obasanjo is yesterday’s man. After he had come against President Buhari and lost the election, you don’t expect anything positive from him.”

Chief Obasanjo had said Thursday that Nigeria was fast drifting into a failed and badly divided state under President Muhammadu Buhari.

This, he said, were the products of recent mismanagement of the diversity and socio-economic development of the country.

“Old fault lines that were disappearing have opened up in greater fissures and with drums of hatred, disintegration and separation and accompanying choruses being heard loud and clear almost everywhere,” Obasanjo said.

Reacting to the comment, the chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said in an interview with Daily Trust on Sunday that “Advertising us as a failed state is not mature. Let me in all fairness say something to Obasanjo: There is a tendency for him to always think that if he were there, there would be perfection. He had his own challenges. What about Zaki Biam and Odi? Were those democratic expeditions? You are not a prefect appointed by anybody to supervise the conduct of other heads of state.”

Reminding Obasanjo that he (Ogbeh) was chairman of the then ruling party (PDP) when he was president, he said: “I think if Gowon, Abdulsalami and Shagari (before he died) continued lashing out at incumbents the way Obasanjo does, people would have tagged them irresponsible.

“I think he enjoys this policy of mischief, going around and looking for audience that would applaud him saying nasty things about those who came after him.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, agreed with Obasanjo that Nigeria is drifting towards a failed state, saying, “All the indices of a failed state are very apparent in Nigeria.”

He said this was made worse because of the leadership of the country which he noted is not “unifying” and “treats some sections of the country as if they don’t matter.”

“There is a clear and present danger in the country now which we must address,” he said.

He said the president had in the past five years failed to fulfill his promises anchored on three cardinal programmes to Nigerians, wondering how he would achieve the nine-point programme he recently unveiled in the about two years left for him in office.

He said the government must set its priorities right, adding that the president must bequeath in the country a “proper constitution that will make every part of the country productive.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

