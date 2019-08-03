Presidency Accuses IMN of Killing Channels TV Reporter, Police Officer

Presidency says the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), better known as Shi’ites, killed Usman Umar, the FCT deputy commissioner of police, and Precious Owolabi, Channels TV reporter.

In a statement on Friday, Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, said President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with the family of Umar over the loss.

“Both of them were hit by bullets from the now proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria,” Shehu said, though there is yet no official report on who killed the two men.

Shehu said Buhari assured Umar’s family that his sacrifice would never be forgotten.

“President Buhari strongly condemned violence in the name of protests, describing it as a gross abuse of the rights of citizens of Nigeria who are free to protest within designated areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” the statement read.

“The President’s delegation, made up of his Senior Special Assistants, Sarki Abba and Garba Shehu in charge of Domestic Affairs and Media and Publicity respectively and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, was received by the older brother of the late Officer, Commissioner of Police Usman A. Belel and the widow, Hajiya (Mrs.) Busrah Umar.

“They both expressed their deep appreciation to the President for sending the delegation. Prayers were offered for the repose of the late DCP Umar as well as for peace and stability of the country.”