Premium Times’ Nicholas Ibekwe Shuts Down Report that Kiki Mordi Stole #SexForGrades Story

Nicholas Ibekwe has addressed the allegations making rounds that Kiki Mordi–the investigative reporter behind the Emmy-nominated documentary, #SexForGrades–stole the story from another freelancer, Oge Obi.

Recall that the story has been raging for days, after another journalist Ruona Meyer, called out Mordi on Twitter for not properly giving Oge Obi credits for the highly-successful project.

Mordi has been winning award for her participation in the project, the most recent being the MTV Europe Music Generation Change Award and the Michael Elliott Award for ‘Excellence in African Storytelling’.

Earlier today, Nichola Ibekwe of Premium Times set the records straight: that Oge Obi did not request to be anonymous and should have been given proper credits. See the story here.

Now, he has addressed the allegation that Mordi stole the story from Obi.

He said:

Another disinformation I will like to debunk is the one that says “Kìkì stole Oge’s story. ” This is blatantly false. Kìkì did not steal anyone’s story. The issue here is about properly crediting others who worked on the story, such as Oge and the Ghanaian reporters (funny how we have forgotten them). Classic Nigeria. We like to make everything about us. Anyone who has worked in a newsroom will know that ideas are a dim a dozen and often times have to be “panel beated” to get to the final product. Editors and producers who do this “dirty” work are often not credited. This, it is also wrong to say kìkì was brought in to just narrate the story. We all watched the documentary and say that her role transcends that of a narrator. I learnt Kìkì and others did some serious reporting that did make the final cut. So, it was purely a collaborative effort and the BBC should have sat all involved down and explained how credits should be alloted, and how recognitions and awards (prize money) should be shared. Again, this why I said early that the only party to blame in all of this mess was the bosses at BBC Lagos, who should know better, for their abysmal handling of the entire affair. Something like this will not have happened in the BBC UK.

Kiki Mordi has since deactivated her Twitter since the allegations and subsequent trolling spread like wild fire.

