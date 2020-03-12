Premiere of Kerry Washington & Reese Witherspoon’s Series Cancelled

The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt activities all over the world: this time, the premiere of Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon’s series, Little Fires Everywhere, has been cancelled by Hulu.

Per THR, the streamer on Wednesday announced that it was halting the event, scheduled for Thursday night in Los Angeles.

“As you are all aware, the current state of affairs has altered the daily lives of many people, including our cast and crew. After hearing from many of you, and out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling tomorrow’s Little Fires Everywhere premiere screening and celebration. We are extremely proud of this series and can’t wait to share it with you when it debuts on Hulu on March 18,” read the email from a Hulu rep.

The series is an adaptation of Celeste Ng’s best-selling novel of the same name.

This comes right around the same time Tom Hanks revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for COVID-19 and moments before NBA officials announced that the entire season was being suspended after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive.