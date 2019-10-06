Premier League: Wolves stun City, Chelsea cruise

Champions Manchester City fell eight points behind Liverpool in the title race after suffering a shock 2-0 home defeat against Wolves.

Adama Traore scored twice in the final 10 minutes to condemn City to their second defeat of the season.

Traore scored the first 10 minutes from time as the visitors capitalised on a mistake from Joao Cancelo. He added a second on the break deep into injury time to seal the points.

Elsewhere, Tammy Abraham scored his eighth league goal of the season as in-form Chelsea swept aside Southampton at St Mary’s to climb to fifth on the table.

Chelsea dominated from the outset and took the lead when Abraham’s looping finish from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s pass was adjudged to have crossed the line before Maya Yoshida’s intervention.

Mason Mount doubled the Blues’ lead from close range, before Danny Ings poked home Yan Valery’s cut-back to reduce the arrears.

The visitors restored their two-goal advantage five minutes before half-time, N’Golo Kante’s strike from the edge of the area taking a wicked deflection off Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on its way past Angus Gunn.

Two second-half substitutes combined to set up Chelsea’s fourth, Michy Batshuayi slotting home Christian Pulisic’s through-ball to put the seal on a comfortable victory for Frank Lampard’s side.

David Luiz scored the only goal as Arsenal edged past Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium to move up to third.

Luiz glanced home Nicolas Pepe’s ninth-minute corner for his first goal since his summer arrival from Chelsea.

The Gunners move above Leicester, Burnley and Crystal Palace with the win, while Bournemouth stay 10th.