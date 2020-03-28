Premier League warns of ‘difficult decisions’ in the days ahead

The Premier League, EFL and Professional Footballers’ Association have warned that “difficult decisions will have to be taken” to counter the financial impact of coronavirus on English football.

All games have been postponed until at least 30 April and will only resume “when it is safe and conditions allow”.

A Premier League, EFL and PFA statement said their thoughts “continue to be with everyone affected by the virus”.

“We have agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions,” it added.

Further meetings were set for next week “with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans”.

Premier League clubs were already due to meet again on 3 April, when it is almost certain the current postponement of all matches until April 30 will be extended again.

This comes as players at some clubs across Europe have agreed to take temporary pay cuts to cushion the effect of the lockdown.