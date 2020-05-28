Premier League to restart June 17 with Man City v Arsenal

The 2019/20 Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, two fixtures which were pending.

A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of 19-21 June.

Clubs are still discussing the idea at a meeting on Thursday, but it is understood all have agreed in principle at this stage.

England’s top flight was suspended on 13 March because of the pandemic, and games will now resume behind closed doors.

Home and away matches look most likely for the vast majority of games, with a few high-profile games at neutral venues at the request of the police, BBC reports.

Safety guidelines are yet to be issued by the government and decisions will remain subject to the continuing fight against coronavirus.

The resumption comes days after clubs unanimously voted to resume contact training, having started non-contact training last week.

So far 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the league.

Liverpool currently sit 25 points clear at the top of the table while Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation places.

The Reds, chasing a first league title in 30 years, could clinch it with victory in their first game back should second-placed Manchester City lose to Arsenal.

