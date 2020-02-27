Premier League to launch Hall of Fame

The English Premier League has revealed plans to launch its official Hall of Fame, which it said will recognise and celebrate the exceptional skill and talent of players who have graced the competition since its inception in 1992.

In a statement on its website, the EPL said membership of the Premier League Hall of Fame will be the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League.

The first two inductees to have their careers commemorated in the Premier League Hall of Fame will be revealed on Thursday 19 March.

A shortlist of nominees will also be announced at the same time, with fans invited to vote to help select the additional former players to join the Premier League Hall of Fame 2020.

“Since 1992, the Premier League has been home to world-class players who have defined generations and provided us with compelling football season after season,” Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said.

“A place in the Premier League Hall of Fame is reserved for the very best. It will be an occasion for our fans around the world to look back over the years and help us celebrate some truly exceptional playing careers.”

The Premier League Hall of Fame will be presented by Budweiser, official beer partner of the Premier League, for the duration of its multi-year partnership.

“We are passionate about football, and so are our consumers, so we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the sport and the players’ legacies with the Premier League Hall of Fame,” said Steve Arkley, Global Vice President of Marketing, Budweiser.

To be eligible for the Premier League Hall of Fame, players must be retired, and only a player’s Premier League career is considered in their candidacy.

Each inductee will receive a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction.

The League will honour the first two inductees to the Premier League Hall of Fame at a special event on Thursday 19 March.