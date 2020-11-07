Premier League: Saints go top with win over Newcastle

Southampton moved into first place in England’s top flight for the first time in over three decades after a comfortable 2-0 home victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Friday.

Che Adams volleyed the hosts into a seventh-minute lead and Stuart Armstrong fired into the net in the 82nd minute to seal the three points.

Southampton’s fifth league win of the season, having lost their opening two games, moved them to 16 points from eight games and above champions Liverpool on goal difference.

Newcastle – who offered precious little as an attacking force – are in 11th spot on 11 points.

This time last year, Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl’s job looked on the line after a 9-0 thrashing at St Mary’s by Leicester City – a record away win in the English top-flight.

But the transformation with virtually the same squad has been outstanding and Southampton do not look out of place on top of the Premier League for the first time.

