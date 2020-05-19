Premier League rocked after 6 players test positive for Coronavirus

The planned ‘Project Restart’ for the Premier League may yet be delayed further after reports of six positive tests for coronavirus across three Premier League clubs on Sunday and Monday.

According to the top flight, the unnamed players or staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for seven days.

A total of 748 players and staff from 19 clubs were tested. The remaining club did their tests on Tuesday so will be included in Saturday’s results.

England’s Premier League has been suspended since 13 March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organisers had previously identified 12 June for matches to possibly start again, but there is now an expectation this will need to be pushed back.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency,” it said in a statement.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public in this way after each round of testing.”

Clubs were permitted to test up to 40 personnel and some did not use their full allocation, while some samples are still yet to be processed.

This comes as squads resumed non-contact training from Tuesday, with directive that sessions must last no longer than 75 minutes for each player, while social distancing must be adhered to.