Premier League: Pulisic blasts treble as City close in on Liverpool

Christian Pulisic hit the first hat-trick of his career as Chelsea blitzed Burnley 4-2 on Saturday.

US international Pulisic scored his first goals for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, who have now won four straight Premier League games.

The 21-year-old capitalised on some indecision from Burnley to drive into the penalty area and steer a low left-footed shot into the corner of Nick Pope’s net midway through the first period.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger doubled his tally for the Blues with a second goal just before halftime, and grabbed his third with a second-half header.

Willian added a fourth for rampant Chelsea in the 58th minute to take the score to 4-0 and despite late goals for Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeil, the visitors avoided further shocks to win 4-2.

Earlier, Manchester City overcame a sluggish start to beat Aston Villa and increase the pressure on Liverpool.

At the Amex Stadium, Everton blew a 2-1 lead over Brighton and Howe Albion in the final 10 minutes to leave boss Marco Silva fighting to save his job.

Silva’s side recovered from conceding the first goal to lead but Brighton’s Neal Maupay scored an 80th-minute penalty after Michael Keane was controversially ruled by VAR to have fouled Aaron Connolly.

And Everton defender Lucas Digne added to Silva’s woes when his stoppage-time own goal from Leandro Trossard’s cross left Everton two points above the relegation zone after their fifth defeat in their past six league games.

Watford remain bottom of the table after a 0-0 draw against Bournemouth.