Premier League: Man U v Chelsea on Opening Day of 2019/20 Season

The 2019/20 Premier League season will commence on August 9 with Liverpool hosting promoted Norwich City.

But the clash of the round comes at Old Trafford where Manchester United play host to Chelsea.

Champions Manchester City will kick off their 2019-20 Premier League season with an away trip to West Ham United.

Tottenham Hotspur, who completed the top-four last season, are at home to Aston Villa, who returned to the top flight via the playoffs after a three-season absence.

Arsenal travel to Newcastle United while Sheffield United, the other promoted club, start at Bournemouth.

Leicester City host Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley face Southampton, Crystal Palace host Everton and FA Cup runners-up Watford are at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The season starts on Friday, Aug 9.

The upcoming top flight season will be the first to include a brief mid-season break. A set of fixtures will be spread over a two-week period in February, meaning all clubs get a week off.

It will also feature the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system for the first time.

The season will end on May 17 when City host Norwich, Liverpool are at Newcastle, Tottenham go to Crystal Palace and Chelsea host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

City are the bookmakers’ favourites to retain the title, followed by Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Below are the first round of games.

Friday, 9 August 2019

21:00 Liverpool v Norwich City

Saturday, 10 August 2019

13:30 West Ham v Man City

AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United

Burnley v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Everton

Leicester City v Wolves

Watford v Brighton

18:30 Spurs v Aston Villa

Sunday, 11 August 2019

15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal

17:30 Man Utd v Chelsea