Premier League: Man City Sunned, United Escape

Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge was rocked by a stunning 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United Tuesday night.

It was Pep Guardiola’s 100th league game as City manager, but everything went wrong for the champions.

Second-placed City’s loss means Liverpool, chasing their first English title since 1990, can restore their seven-point lead with a win over Leicester today.

City took just 24 seconds to open the scoring, when Aguero pounced on the loose ball to poke home from close range after David Silva headed back Raheem Sterling’s ball.

But City lost their rhythm after that and were punished when Salomon Rondon equalised for Newcastle in the 66th minute from Isaac Hayden’s header.

And in the 80th minute, Fernandinho’s foul on Sean Longstaff gave Matt Ritchie the chance to score from the penalty spot and the Newcastle midfielder fired his effort low into the net.

It was City’s first defeat since a loss at Leicester on December 26, ending a run of eight successive wins in all competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s perfect streak as Manchester United manager came to an end Tuesday after two late goals from his side rescued a 2-2 draw against Burnley.

Ashley Barnes put Burnley ahead in the 51st minute and Chris Wood struck in the 81st minute to double their lead.

But Paul Pogba scored from the spot in the 87th minute after Jeff Hendrick dragged back Jesse Lingard and Victor Lindelof snatched the equaliser in the last seconds to maintain their unbeaten run.

Cardiff paid an emotional tribute to Emiliano Sala following the striker’s disappearance, but Arsenal ran out 2-1 winners at the Emirates Stadium – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, from the spot, and Alexandre Lacazette getting the goals for the Gunners.

Ten-man Everton ruined Jan Siewert’s first game in charge of Huddersfield with a 1-0 win over the bottom club at the John Smith’s Stadium,, while Wolves added to West Ham’s woes with an emphatic 3-0 victory at Molineux – Raul Jiminez getting two late goals.

Second-bottom Fulham staged a superb fightback to boost their survival bid with a 4-2 win over Brighton.