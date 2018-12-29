Premier League: Liverpool Whitewash Arsenal to Move 9-Points Clear

Liverpool moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League as Roberto Firmino’s hat-trick inspired a 5-1 drubbing of Arsenal on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were also on target as Liverpool’s fearsome front three all scored in the same league game for the first time this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had trailed at home in the league for the first time in almost a year when Ainsley Maitland-Niles turned home Alex Iwobi’s excellent cross 11 minutes in.

However, the lead lasted just three minutes as Firmino profited from some calamitous Arsenal defending to level with a trademark no-look finish.

The Brazil forward then left Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos on the floor to score his second goal in three minutes to complete the turnaround.

Mane finished coolly past Bernd Leno after a beautiful touch from Salah to put Liverpool out of sight.

Salah then tuned scorer – his 13th of the season – after he converted from the spot following a foul from Sokratis before half-time and Firmino completed his hat-trick from the spot in the second-half as the Reds extended their unbeaten league start to 20 games and took another significant step towards a first league title since 1989/1990.

Champions City now trail the pace setters by 10 points and even if they reduce that lead to seven with victory at Southampton on Sunday, they must now end Liverpool’s invincible season so far to get back in the title race at the Etihad on January 3.