Premier League: Liverpool thrash Saints to surge 22 points clear

Runaway leaders Liverpool equalled Manchester City’s record of 20 consecutive wins at home in the Premier League with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Southampton at Anfield.

England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the opener just after half time – his second goal in as many league matches – when he drilled the ball low into the bottom corner.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson made it 2-0 on the hour mark with a calm finish after a brilliant cutback by the impressive Roberto Firmino.

Henderson then played in Mohamed Salah for Liverpool’s third and the Egypt forward added a fourth from close range in the last minute after more good work from the tireless Firmino.

The victory extends Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the league to 42 games and they now sit 22 points clear at the top of the table with second-placed Manchester City not playing until Sunday.

Elsewhere, Yerry Mina scored twice as resurgent Everton came from two goals down to stun Watford 3-2, while West Ham blew a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Brighton and Howe Albion.

Sheffield United temporarily moved above Manchester United into fifth place with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, while Bournemouth held on to beat Aston Villa 2-1 in a relegation scrap.

Earlier, Antonio Rudiger scored twice as Chelsea held Leicester City to a 2-2 draw in a battle between third and fourth.

Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in the late kickoff.