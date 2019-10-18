Premier League: Liverpool target United scalp as City look to rebound

Liverpool can rub more salt into Manchester United injuries with a first victory at Old Trafford in five years on Sunday, while Manchester City will try to haul themselves back onto the leader’s coattails with victory at Crystal Palace.

Bare eight games into the season, 15 points separate Liverpool at the top of the table from United down in 12th.

The European champions have shot into an eight-point lead even over their closest challengers in City, thanks to a run of 17 straight Premier League wins stretching back to last season.

Jurgen Klopp celebrated his fourth anniversary at Anfield earlier this week, but for all the German’s achievements in transforming Liverpool’s fortunes, he has yet to taste victory at Old Trafford.

Also, injury problems that have contributed to the Red Devils’ early season struggles have struck again with influential duo Paul Pogba and David de Gea absent.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on his players to rise to the occasion of a clash between the two most successful sides in English football history.

“It’s in my nature to think of the best-case scenario. I know the fans and the players will be up for it.

“We need to step up to the plate, and these are the big games that you sign up for at Man United – you have to show your quality.”

In contrast to United’s misfortune, Liverpool have been handed an injury boost with the news Joel Matip is fit to return at centre-back, but Mohamed Salah remains a doubt after suffering an ankle injury in a 2-1 win over Leicester before the international break.

City must bounce back to winning ways after a shock 2-0 home defeat to Wolves two weeks ago to at least apply some pressure on Liverpool when they visit Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The champions badly missed Kevin de Bruyne a fortnight ago and should have the Belgian international back from a groin strain as they look to become the first visiting side to win at Selhurst Park this season.

The international break may have come at the right time for Tottenham after a 3-0 thrashing at Brighton followed a humiliating 7-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Spurs have won just three of their opening 11 games in all competitions, but the visit of Watford this weekend could offer some blessed relief for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

“We need to start believing in ourselves again. We have the quality in the squad and can fight for everything,” said Pochettino.