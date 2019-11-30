Premier League: Liverpool surge 11 points clear, Chelsea lose again

Liverpool hung on after having goalkeeper Alisson Becker sent off to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points thanks to two first-half headers from defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds, who also equalled their unbeaten top flight run of 31 games set between May 1987 and March 1988, have 40 points from 14 games, with second-placed champions Manchester City on 29 after they were held to a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United.

Van Dijk opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a looping header after Trent Alexander-Arnold floated in a free kick from the right and the two combined again for the second goal six minutes later.

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan denied Sadio Mane with a fine reflex save but was powerless when Van Dijk made his run to meet Alexander-Arnold’s corner at the near post.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was sent off in the 77th minute for handling the ball outside the penalty area and centre-back Lewis Dunk immediately took advantage as he stroked a quick low free kick past stand-in keeper Adrian.

Elsewhere, West Ham relieved the pressure on boss Manuel Pellegrini as they ended their seven-game winless run with a 1-0 victory over London rivals Chelsea – their first at Stamford Bridge for 17 years.

Aaron Cresswell scored the winner three minutes after the break as he cut inside and fired low past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Dele Alli was the star of the show as rejuvenated Tottenham made it three wins out of three under manager Jose Mourinho with a 3-2 triumph over Bournemouth.

The result lifts Tottenham, who secured their first back-to-back Premier League victories this season, up to fifth in the table, while the visitors drop to 12th.