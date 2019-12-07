Premier League: Liverpool romp clear, Chelsea fall again

Liverpool moved 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, one of seven changes for the Reds, opened the scoring after a brilliant long-range pass from Jordan Henderson.

Naby Keita made it 2-0 before the break, slotting in with the outside of his foot after Mohamed Salah set him up with a sublime backheel.

Keita then turned provider for Salah as Liverpool eased to victory to extend their record unbeaten run to 33 league games.

Son Heung-min scored one of the goals of the Premier League season as Tottenham returned to winning ways under Jose Mourinho with a 5-0 bashing of Burnley.

Son picked up the ball on the edge of his area before sprinting the length of the pitch – leaving a trail of Burnley players in his wake – and slotting in to give Spurs a 3-0 half-time lead.

That all but sealed victory after Harry Kane had thumped the home team ahead and Lucas Moura converted a second from close range.

Spurs skipper Kane took advantage of more slack defending to fire in the fourth, then combined with Moussa Sissoko – again allowed to waltz through unchallenged – for the fifth.

Mourinho’s side moved up to fifth as a result – for the time being at least with Wolves having the chance to go back above them on Sunday.

Earlier, Duncan Ferguson made an instant impact as Everton caretaker manager with a vital 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park – Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin getting the goals for the Toffees.