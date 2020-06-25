Premier League: Liverpool on the brink of title, triple delight for Martial

Liverpool are on the brink of clinching the Premier League title after the leaders powered to a 4-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took control thanks to first-half goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah behind closed doors at Anfield.

Fabinho and Sadio Mane netted after the interval and Liverpool will be crowned champions if Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

If second-placed City win in west London, then Liverpool could wrap up their first English title for 30 years in their next game – against Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium on July 2.

“Imagine if the stadium could have been full and people could have experienced that live. It would have been amazing,” Klopp said.

Anthony Martial hit a hat-trick in Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Sheffield United on Wednesday.

United are still far off challenging again for titles at the top of the table, but there are growing signs of momentum for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as they extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.

Martial produced two predatory first-time finishes before half-time to put United in command at Old Trafford.

United could have piled on much more pain after the break, but were content with one more goal as Martial completed his first career hat-trick with a cheeky chip from Marcus Rashford’s pass.

Wolves remain level on points with United in fifth after continuing their perfect restart with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Just as in a 2-0 victory at West Ham on Saturday, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez combined to break the deadlock as the Mexican powered home a header for his 24th goal of the season.

