Premier League: Liverpool Maintain perfect Start with last-gasp Penalty

A stoppage-time penalty from James Milner earned Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday to maintain their 100% start to the Premier League season.

On his return to the club he almost guided to the 2013-14 Premier League title, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers set his current side up to frustrate a Liverpool team chasing a 17th consecutive league victory.

But this relentless Liverpool team cannot be kept at bay for too long, as Sadio Mane brilliantly slotted home his 50th league goal for the club to break the deadlock in the 40th minute after a delightful pass from Milner.

Chances for Liverpool to double their advantage came and went, with Mane and Mohamed Salah guilty of poor finishing, and their profligacy looked to have cost their side as James Maddison equalised with 10 minutes left.

However, the drama was not over, as Mane was brought down in the box to give Liverpool the chance to snatch all three points and Milner converted the penalty to send Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the standings ahead of Manchester City’s match on Sunday.

Earlier, Tottenham’s calamitous week went from bad to worse as Mauricio Pochettino’s men were outclassed in a 3-0 defeat at Brighton.

Nineteen-year-old Aaron Connolly scored twice for the Seagulls on his first Premier League start after Neal Maupay had headed Brighton into an early lead.

Aston Villa put up a five-star performance to trounce Norwich 5-1 at Carrow Road, while Everton fell to a fourth straight defeat following a 1-0 loss at Burnley.