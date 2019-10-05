Premier League: Liverpool in Rodgers’ Crosshairs, Spurs look to Rebound

Liverpool’s perfect start to the Premier League season is under threat from an in-form Leicester led by a manager with a point to prove at Anfield in Brendan Rodgers.

The European champions have a five-point lead at the top of the table over Manchester City, but Leicester appear to be the closest challengers to the top two after the early-season struggles of Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Rodgers returns to Anfield for the first time since he was sacked by the Reds in 2015. The Northern Irishman has since rebuilt his reputation, winning seven trophies in two-and-a-half seasons at Celtic before making the move back to the Premier League with the Foxes in February.

Since Rodgers replaced Claude Puel, Leicester have the third-best record in the league behind relentless Liverpool and defending champions City.

A 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle last weekend saw Rodgers’s men open up a two-point lead on the chasing pack in third and they have shown their ability to test the traditional top six with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea and 2-1 victory over Tottenham already this season.

However, Rodgers knows ending Liverpool’s unbeaten run at home in the Premier League since April 2017 is a much tougher challenge.

“We just want to continue with our performance level. Liverpool are on an incredible run, they are great opponents to test and challenge the quality of our team,” said Rodgers.

“We’re bringing a real positive mindset into our games, no matter who the opponent is.”

Tottenham’s second-half capitulation to German giants Bayern on Tuesday has raised questions over whether Mauricio Pochettino can turn the tide in his sixth season in charge after a dramatic dip in form over the past eight months.

Spurs have now won just three of their opening 10 games to the season and have lost 13 of their past 28 matches stretching back to February.

Pochettino called for unity after Tottenham’s worst-ever home defeat in Europe, but to get the fans back onside they need a quick response against a Brighton side that have not won since the opening day of the season.

Saturday’s Fixtures

Brighton v Tottenham (12:30)

Liverpool v Leicester

Burnley v Everton

Norwich v Aston Villa

Watford v Sheffield United (all 3PM)

West Ham v Crystal Palace (5:30PM)