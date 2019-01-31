Premier League: Liverpool Held, Bournemouth Humiliate Chelsea

Liverpool blew a chance to take complete control of the Premier League title race as Leicester earned a 1-1 draw against the leaders.

After second-placed Manchester City lost at Newcastle on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp’s side would have moved seven points clear at the top with a win over Leicester.

But Liverpool, chasing a first English title since 1990, had to settle for a frustrating draw that left them five points ahead of champions City.

Senegal winger Sadio Mane wriggled through the Leicester defence and slotted a clinical finish into the far corner for his 11th goal of the season.

But the Reds lost their rhythm and Leicester defender Harry Maguire punished sloppy marking from Virgil van Dijk to meet Ben Chilwell’s header with a close-range finish on the stroke of halftime.

At Dean Court, Chelsea suffered a second successive defeat that left their bid to qualify for the Champions League under severe threat.

The Blues, winners in just one of their last four league games, drop down to fifth place – below Arsenal on goals scored – with Manchester United only two points behind in sixth.

Not for the first time this season, Maurizio Sarri’s team lacked a cutting edge, even with Gonzalo Higuain making his Premier League debut following the Argentine striker’s loan move from Juventus.

Bournemouth made them pay in the 47th minute when Josh King converted a David Brooks pass.

Brooks added to Sarri’s woes in the 63rd minute as the Bournemouth winger eased past the flat-footed David Luiz to lash in the second goal.

Chelsea’s fans were furious, chanting “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Sarri when he substituted Higuain.

But the misery wasn’t over for Chelsea, who conceded again in the 75th minute when King struck, before Charlie Daniels netted in stoppage-time to condemn the west Londoners to their heaviest league loss in over two decades.

Tottenham staged a late fightback to close the gap on Manchester City to two points with a 2-1 win over Watford.

Watford took the lead in the 38th minute after error-prone keeper Hugo Lloris completely missed his attempt to catch a corner allowing Craig Cathcart to head into the empty net.

But Son Heung-Min spared Tottenham further indignity as he pounced to drive in the 80th-minute equaliser before Fernando Llorente completed the turnaround when he headed the 87th-minute winner from a Danny Rose cross.