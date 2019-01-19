Premier League: Liverpool Edge Palace in 7-Goal Thriller, United Win Again

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool came from behind to defeat a resolute Crystal Palace in a seven-goal thriller at Anfield.

The Reds dominated the vast majority of the first half but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock through Andros Townsend, who beat Alisson from close range after Wilfried Zaha pulled a cross back.

But Salah levelled for the hosts shortly after the restart, and they went ahead seven minutes later through Roberto Firmino.

James Tomkins capitalised on poor defending to head his side level from a corner, however, a calamitous error by goalkeeper Julian Speroni handed Liverpool an advantage they did not relinquish again, the visitors’ keeper scooping the ball towards his own net for Salah to poke in from on the line.

Sadio Mane scored the fourth in stoppage time, just after James Milner had been sent off for two yellow-card fouls on Palace’s Wilfried Zaha – though there was still time for Max Meyer to score a consolation for the visitors.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became the first Manchester United manager to win his first six league games in charge as his side held on to beat Brighton 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba put United in front after winning and then converting a penalty in the 27th minute, and Marcus Rashford doubled the lead just before half-time with a beautiful solo goal on his 150th appearance for the club.

Pascal Gross halved the deficit for the visitors when he scored in off the bar with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Ad though Brighton improved in the second half, their wretched away record continued as they fell to a fifth defeat in their last eight Premier League games.

Southampton’s resurgence under Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuttl continued as they beat Everton 2-1 at St Mary’s, while Newcastle jumped off the relegation zone with a 3-0 spanking of Huddersfield.